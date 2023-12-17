Comments on Maha Marathon

Dr Bhagwat Karad (Union Minister of State for Finance): Marathon means Maha Marathon which has been organised by Lokmat Group of Newspapers is good for mental and physical health. People, in all age groups, ran on the road. I think similarly Marathons should be hosted in the city as people wake up early in the morning to participate in the competition for health.

Public participation is remarkable

Rajendra Darda (Editor-in-Chief, Lokmat Group of Newspapers: Lokmat has been organising the Maha Marathon for the past several years. It is a pleasure to see citizens from all walks of life participating in this initiative. Our daily life is hectic. But the growing public participation in running for health is remarkable.

Maha Marathon is great tradition

Atul Save (Housing Minister): People in different age groups and fields ran in Maha Marathon organised by Lokmat Group of Newspapers. People ran for health in the city and this started a good tradition.

Sports events bring laurels to city

Manoj Lohiya (commissioner of police): The sports activities result in raising the reputation of the city. There seems awareness among people about health and have attraction to Marathon. Because of the participation of various organisations with Lokmat Group of Newspaper, the name of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar city is taken after Mumbai.

Marathon is identity of city

Astik Kumar Pandey (district collector): I am in the city for the past four years. The city getting a different identity because of the Maha Marathon being organised by Lokmat. The participation of people is increasing in the Marathon. This is good for enhancing sports culture and health awareness.

Marathon is iconic initiative

Vikas Meena (CEO, ZP): I am sure the Maha Marathon creates health awareness in public. It is prestious that such a big crowd gathers just from a call of Lokmat. The Marathon is an iconic initiative. This created an atmosphere of enthusiasm in the city. I could not resist running. I thank Lokmat Group of Newspapers for this initiative.