Committee formed to study impact of US tariffs: Industries minister Samant

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A committee has been set up to study the impact of US tariffs on industries in Maharashtra. Future decisions regarding the tariffs will be taken based on this committee’s report, informed state industries minister Uday Samant during a press conference held here on Thursday.

Samant was in the city to attend a party meeting ahead of the upcoming local body elections and interacted with the media on the occasion. Criticising Uddhav Thackeray for commenting on deputy chief minister Eknath Shinde’s visit to Delhi, Samant said, “Thackeray himself went to Delhi to enjoy a lavish feast. Those who sit beside Rahul Gandhi can never work in the interest of Maharashtra. He is discussing an alliance with MNS without consulting the Congress. What kind of justice is that?” Speaking on recruitment in the MIDC, he said, “Recruitment is underway for 710 posts and the process is being conducted transparently. No one should fall prey to false promises of jobs. If anyone demands money for a job, complain directly to the police.”

Responding to opposition allegations of EVM manipulation, he remarked, “If they really believe EVMs are tampered with, they should resign from their posts and face fresh elections.”

When questioned about the exclusion of names under the ‘Ladki Bahin Yojana’ and reports of the government reclaiming the financial aid, Samant clarified, “Names of women who were not eligible under the scheme have been removed. In my district alone, 37,000 names were removed. However, it is our party’s stand that the funds already granted should not be recovered from them.”

Defending Eknath Shinde's Delhi visit, he added, “Raising questions just because he went to Delhi is wrong. He went to meet his son there is nothing inappropriate in that.” MLAs Arjun Khotkar and Vilas Bhumre were also present at the press conference.