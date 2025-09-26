Committees formed to address sugarcane-cutting women’s issues

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Women’s Commission has taken serious cognizance of the challenges faced by sugarcane-cutting women and their children. Following a review meeting held in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar on June 17, 2025, under the chairpersonship of Commission chief Rupalitai Chakankar , instructions have been issued to set up divisional and district-level committees to resolve these issues.

During the review, the Commission discussed concerns such as the rising cases of removal of the uterus among women workers, their overall health problems, child marriages, prenatal sex-determination tests, female foeticide, dowry harassment, domestic violence.

In line with these discussions, a Divisional Committee has already been constituted under the chairmanship of the Divisional Commissioner, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Additionally, directives have been issued to form district-level committees in all districts of the division, headed by the respective District Collectors.

Each district committee will include the Deputy Commissioner (Labour), District Health Officer, District Sub-Registrar, Regional Officer of the Sugarcane-Cutting Workers Board, District Supply Officer, and the District Women & Child Development Officer, who will act as Member-Secretary.

The committees will focus on resolving difficulties faced by sugarcane-cutting women and their children and improving their living conditions. Districts have been instructed to submit reports to the Divisional Commissioner’s office, which will then be forwarded to the Women’s Commission in Mumbai.