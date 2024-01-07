Communalism dangerous for country’s development

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Communalism is increasing across the country at a fast pace during the last few years. This is dangerous for the country’s all-round development. All should work together to maintain national integration,” said Salim Engineer, national vice president of Jamat-e-Islami Hind (JIH).

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, he said that there is a rise in hateful politics and attacks on minority communities who are feeling unsafe. He said that some elements are intentionally doing polarisation for their personal interest.

“Hatred is being spread against the minority. The law-enforcing machinery is not ready to take action against those who are trying to disturb communal harmony. Integration has been the strength of the country. The communal harmony must be maintained,” he said. Saleem said that the time has come to struggle collectively against the communalism and fascism threat.

“There is a need to enhance love, brotherhood, tolerance and trust. JIH is working to maintain communal harmony by supporting individuals and organisations who are committed to peace, justice and democracy. It is trying to develop platforms to have communication across the country,” he said.

He also informed that ‘Dharmik Jan Morcha’ and ‘Sadbhavan Manch’ are working in different States. “Similarly types of platforms are being established for youths and women,” he added. Ilyas Khan Falahi, Salman Mukarram and Adil Madani were also present at the briefing.