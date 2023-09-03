Companies and essential services excluded from bandh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Sakal Maratha Samaj members have decided to exclude the companies in Waluj and essential services in the city from the bandh organized on Monday in protest of the incident at Antarwali Sarati.

Factories, hospitals, medical stores, medical services have been excluded from the bandh. Workers who come to work in the company in the first shift at 7 am will be given leave at 7 pm.

Buses transporting workers will be diverted via API corner to Chikalthana, Solapur-Dhule highway instead of Jalna road. The buses will be protected by the police.

The police administration has kept a tight security. Police inspector Avinash Aghav said that 100 police personnel and 50 SRPF personnel will be deployed along with two police inspectors from MIDC police station.