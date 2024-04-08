Company manager & contractor booked for loss of labourer's fingers

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The manager and the contractor of a company was booked with MIDC Waluj Police for the the loss of four fingers of an 18-year-old labourer while working on a machine in in the industrial estate.

The fingers of the labourer got stuck in the machine when he was forced to work on the machine without undergoing any technical training.

Sahil Dilip Rathod (Salampure, Pandharpur) joined Balaji Enterprises (Plot No. C-234) in Kamgar Chowk, Waluj Industrial estate through a contractor a month and a half ago.

As usual, Sahil was on duty at 7 am on February 5.

As no other workers came to the company, both manager Anand Shinde and contractor Manoj Rathod forced Sahil to work on the bolting machine, around 7 am on February 5. Sahil informed them that he had not taken any technical training to work on this machine.

Despite this, the manager and the contractor forced him to the do job cutting. As the machine fell on his left hand, he lost his four fingers. Officers and employees of the company took Sahil to a private hospital in Bajajnagar. He became handicapped after losing his fingers.

The labourer lodged a complaint with MIDC Waluj Police Station against the company’s manager Shinde and contractor Manoj Rathod. Police head constable Randhe is on the case.