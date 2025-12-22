Company officer assaulted in hotel parking lot

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A company officer from Nagpur was assaulted after questioning a car driver who hit his vehicle in a hotel parking area. The incident occurred around midnight on Sunday near The Rich Hotel in Cidco N-3 area.

The accused include the car driver (MH-28-AN-3688) and hotel managers Athar and Bhagvesh. A case has been registered by Pundaliknagar police. According to complainant Rahul Khabia (Nagpur), he was staying at a hotel in the N-3 area. Around 1.30 am, his driver informed him that another car had hit their vehicle while parking. When Khabia confronted the driver and demanded compensation, the accused abused and assaulted him. While reversing the car, the accused again hit Khabia, causing him to fall and sustain injuries, after which the driver fled. Khabia alleged that when he informed hotel managers Athar and Bhagvesh, they instead abused him and asked him not to damage the hotel’s reputation.