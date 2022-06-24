Company owner cheated of Rs 5L

Aurangabad, June 24:

Two persons duped a company owner of Rs 5 lakh by taking raw material from him without paying for it. A case has been registered with Cidco MIDC police station.

Complainant Ashok Yadavrao Bedse runs a company Bedse Pulp Convergence Pvt. Ltd. In Chikalthana MIDC area. Accused Indrama Devendra Rajput and Devendra Rajput (both residents of Dhule) purchased paper rolls from Bedse between February 6, 2016 and November 14, 2019 by gaining his confidence. They have given cheques for the material purchased, but the cheques were bounced. As the accused were not paying him money, Bedse lodged a complaint with the police commissioner. Then, the accused paid some amount to him but still they were ignoring to pay the remaining Rs 5.26 lakh. Hence, Bedse lodged a complaint with Cidco MIDC police station.