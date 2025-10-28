Company owner sold engineer woman to Thailand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

In a shocking case, a city-based engineer woman was allegedly sold to a foreign cyber fraud gang in Thailand by her own employer. The victim managed to escape with the help of the Indian Embassy and return to India, following which a case was registered at Pundliknagar Police Station on October 27. The accused has been identified as Avinash Udhan.

According to the police, the complainant is an electrical engineer and a divorcee who lived in a ladies’ hostel in 2021 while working at Agro Care Machineries. In 2025, she joined F Volt Company located at Shankara Residency, Ulkanagari Road, where she met the company owner, Avinash Udhan . He offered her a marketing manager job in Thailand with an attractive salary and took Rs 1.5 lakh in cash from her.

In early August, Udhan dropped her at Delhi International Airport for her flight to Bangkok. Upon arrival, a man named Harpreet Singh received her and took her by taxi to Kampot, Cambodia, where she was made to work for a company named Creative Mindset involved in online scamming. Realizing she had been trafficked for cybercrime, she paid USD 2,000 to secure her release.

With assistance from the Indian Embassy in Cambodia, she returned to Mumbai on October 21. Immigration officers, upon learning of the incident, helped her file a police complaint at Sahara Police Station, which was later transferred to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar police.

Box:

Immigration officers provided crucial help

Police inspector Ashok Bhandare informed that immigration authorities in Mumbai assisted the victim in filing the complaint. The case has since been transferred to city police, and as the incident falls under Jawaharnagar Police Station limits, further investigation will be conducted there.