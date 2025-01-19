Company worker commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A tragic incident of suicide by hanging was reported on Sunday around 2.30 pm in the village of Warud Kazhi, under the jurisdiction of Chikalthana Police Station. The deceased has been identified as Balasaheb Dandge (35, Warud Kazhi). The exact reason for his suicide remains unclear. He is survived by his wife, a son, and a daughter. The Chikalthana Police have registered an accidental death report in connection with this incident.