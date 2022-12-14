Company workers and staff clash in Waluj industrial area

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad

Workers and the staff employees of Shri Ganesh Press and Coat Industries in Waluj Industrial area violently clash with each other on Tuesday night. Six persons including three staff employees, two workers and one other was seriously injured in the clash.

Rishabh alias Bunty Shelke and Rahul Yadav work as contractual workers in Shri Ganesh Press Company. On Tuesday night, Rishabh and the company supervisor had a quarrel over petty reasons. HR officer Ganesh Butle tried to convince both but the quarrel does not cease. Hence Butle drove Rishabh out of the company. After some time Rishabh along with his friends and other workers came to the company. They ransacked the company and severely beat Butle, Durrani and security guard Naresh Manwar, Butle said.

Similarly, Rishabh said that Butle and other employees of the company beat him, Rahul Yadav and Ritesh Shelke. They are being treated in a private hospital.

No case has been registered in this regard with Waluj MIDC police station yet.