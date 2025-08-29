Company workers themselves steal goods worth ₹1.20 lakh

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : Goods worth ₹1,20,150, including raw and finished plastic material, were stolen from Ayush Polymers located in Waluj MIDC. The incident came to light on July 15. Company owner Satish Somprakash Agrawal (60, resident of Vishal Apartment, Jyotinagar) has lodged a complaint at the Waluj MIDC Police Station in this regard.

According to the complaint, on July 15 at around 11 a.m., Agrawal was inspecting raw materials at his company (C-50, MIDC Waluj) when he noticed a shortage of stock. On questioning company workers Shyam Shitole and Mithun Lohkare, they failed to provide any explanation. This led the complainant to suspect that both workers had committed the theft.

The stolen goods include raw plastic granules worth ₹50,000 (20 sacks of 25 kg each), finished plastic material worth ₹28,750 (10 sacks of 25 kg each), and other finished goods worth ₹41,400 (12 sacks of 30 kg each), amounting to a total value of ₹1,20,150.

Based on Agrawal’s complaint, police have registered a case against both accused workers and further investigation is underway.