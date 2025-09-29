Competition-wise winners of 4 districts
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 29, 2025 20:15 IST2025-09-29T20:15:11+5:302025-09-29T20:15:11+5:30
Lokmat News Network Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The prizes were distributed on the concluding day of the Central Youth Festival, which ...
Lokmat News Network
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The prizes were distributed on the concluding day of the Central Youth Festival, which was held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.
The names of competition-wise winners of four districts are as follows;
--Shobhayatra winners
Third – Bamu
Second - Sant Ramdas College, Ghansawangi
First - Arts, Science and Commerce College, Ambad
--First Group – Music contest
1. Indian Classical Singing (Individual)
Third - Savarkar College
Second- Deogiri College,
First - Vivekananda College
--Indian Light Singing (solo)
Third - Savarkar College
Second-Swami Vivekananda Senior College-Mantha
First -Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce (CSN)
--Indian Group Singing (Group)
Third - Kholeswar College, Ambajogai
Second - Government Knowledge and Science College
First - Vivekananda College
--Drama-Music (solo)
Third – Vivekananda College
Second – Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce
First – Swa. Savarkar College
--Indian Classical Percussion (solo)
Third – Shramjeevi Teachers College=Omarga
Second – K S K College-Beed
First– Deogiri College
-- Indian Classical Survadya (solo)
Third – Shivchhatrapati College
Second – Vivekananda College
First – Deoagiri College
--Folk Music (Group)
Third – KSK College
Second – Dagdojirao Deshmukh College- Waluj
First – Deogiri College
--Western Musical Instrument (solo)
Third – Government College of Arts and Science
Second – KSK College
First– Deogiri College
--Western Light Singing (solo)
Third– Government College of Arts and Science
Second – Saraswant Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce
First – Deogiri College
-- Western Group Singing (Group)
Third – KSK College
Second – Bamu
First -- Deogiri College
Box
Group II– Dance
--Folk/ Tribal Dance (Group)
Third – Bamuy
Second–R B Attal College, Gevrai
First– Deogiri College
---Indian Classical Dance (solo)
Third– Moreshwar College, Bhokardan
Second– Ankushrao Tope College
First– College of Management, Vivekananda Campus
Box
Group III– Drama
--One Act Play (Marathi/Hindi) (Group)
Third– Bamu
Second– Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce
First– Deogiri College
--One-act play: Best Direction (Student)
Third– Rasika Bhatkhedkar (Bujgavan)-Bamu
Second – Dattakh Kakade (Khodala Aadhar Fandicha)-Deogiri College
First – Chetan Chopde (Vayacha Ganit)-Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce
--One-act play: Best Script Writing (Student)
Third – Kaliyuga by Sumit Thanabir from Bamu Sub-Campus-Dharashiv
Second – Operation Sindoor by Bushra Shaikh from Balbhim College
First – Khodala Aadhar Fandicha by Avinash Rathod, Deogiri CollegeOpen in app