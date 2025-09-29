Competition-wise winners of 4 districts

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The prizes were distributed on the concluding day of the Central Youth Festival, which was held in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University (Bamu) on Monday.

The names of competition-wise winners of four districts are as follows;

--Shobhayatra winners

Third – Bamu

Second - Sant Ramdas College, Ghansawangi

First - Arts, Science and Commerce College, Ambad

--First Group – Music contest

1. Indian Classical Singing (Individual)

Third - Savarkar College

Second- Deogiri College,

First - Vivekananda College

--Indian Light Singing (solo)

Third - Savarkar College

Second-Swami Vivekananda Senior College-Mantha

First -Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce (CSN)

--Indian Group Singing (Group)

Third - Kholeswar College, Ambajogai

Second - Government Knowledge and Science College

First - Vivekananda College

--Drama-Music (solo)

Third – Vivekananda College

Second – Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce

First – Swa. Savarkar College

--Indian Classical Percussion (solo)

Third – Shramjeevi Teachers College=Omarga

Second – K S K College-Beed

First– Deogiri College

-- Indian Classical Survadya (solo)

Third – Shivchhatrapati College

Second – Vivekananda College

First – Deoagiri College

--Folk Music (Group)

Third – KSK College

Second – Dagdojirao Deshmukh College- Waluj

First – Deogiri College

--Western Musical Instrument (solo)

Third – Government College of Arts and Science

Second – KSK College

First– Deogiri College

--Western Light Singing (solo)

Third– Government College of Arts and Science

Second – Saraswant Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce

First – Deogiri College

-- Western Group Singing (Group)

Third – KSK College

Second – Bamu

First -- Deogiri College

Group II– Dance

--Folk/ Tribal Dance (Group)

Third – Bamuy

Second–R B Attal College, Gevrai

First– Deogiri College

---Indian Classical Dance (solo)

Third– Moreshwar College, Bhokardan

Second– Ankushrao Tope College

First– College of Management, Vivekananda Campus

Group III– Drama

--One Act Play (Marathi/Hindi) (Group)

Third– Bamu

Second– Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce

First– Deogiri College

--One-act play: Best Direction (Student)

Third– Rasika Bhatkhedkar (Bujgavan)-Bamu

Second – Dattakh Kakade (Khodala Aadhar Fandicha)-Deogiri College

First – Chetan Chopde (Vayacha Ganit)-Saraswati Bhuvan College of Arts and Commerce

--One-act play: Best Script Writing (Student)

Third – Kaliyuga by Sumit Thanabir from Bamu Sub-Campus-Dharashiv

Second – Operation Sindoor by Bushra Shaikh from Balbhim College

First – Khodala Aadhar Fandicha by Avinash Rathod, Deogiri College