Competitions held at Dr. A. A. Qadri Mental health center on World No Tobacco Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

To mark World No Tobacco Day on May 31, Dr. A. A. Qadri Mental Health Center in Padgaon organized elocution and reel-making competitions to raise awareness about tobacco’s harmful effects. The event aimed to encourage a tobacco-free lifestyle, especially among youth, aligning with this year’s WHO theme: “Protecting future generations from tobacco addiction.”

Students from various schools and colleges participated actively. In the elocution contest, Arhan Ullah Khan won first prize, while Maimuna Khan and Sanika Jamdhade shared second, and Pallavi Bendre and Khan Manjha took third place. In reel-making, Atma secured first prize, Abdul Malik second, and Kalpesh Jadhav third. The event was presided over by Dr. Aziz Ahmad Qadri, with chief guests Mr. Ankit (IAS), CEO Zilla Parishad, and Mrs. Annapurna Singh (IPS), Additional SP. Prizes ranged from Rs 5,000 to Rs 2,000. Judges included Dr. Neha Sodhi and Dr. Haseeb Farooqi. The program saw wide participation and was managed by Team Beyond.

(WITH DC Photo)