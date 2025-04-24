Competitive exam guidance prog held MCE

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Marathwada College of Education (MCE) organised a competitive examination guidance programme at the MCE Seminar hall for B Ed trainees.

Dr Sunita Magare, former Head of Department, Department of Education, Mumbai University was the chief guest for this programme. In-charge Principal of the college Dr Shaikh Imran Ramzan presided over the function.

Dr Sunita Magare provided valuable guidance to the students on how to face competitive exams, the necessary study preparation and how to create a positive atmosphere through self-confidence.

She said that it is important for students to work tirelessly to succeed in life.

Dr Shaikh Imran Ramzan also guided the students. During the event, 19 students who passed CTET and TET in the college were also felicitated.

Internal Quality Assurance Cell Coordinator Dr. Kaniz Fatima presented the introductory speech. Dr Shaikh Subhan proposed a vote of thanks. Dr Ansari Khurshid, Dr Mirza Mahfuz Baig, Dr Shaikh Tehmina Naaz, Dr Khan Zeenat, Dr Shaikh Shakeel, Dr Khan Tanveer, Dr Shaikh Sara and others were present.