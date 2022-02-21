Complainants violently clash with each other in police station

Aurangabad, Feb 21:

Complainants came to the Jinsi police station to lodge a complaint of fight and abusing violently clashed with each other on Sunday afternoon. A case in this regard has been registered in Jinsi police station against three persons.

On Sunday afternoon, Syed Sartaj Syed Sikandar (Baijipura) came to police station to lodge complaint against Shaikh Amir Shaikh Salim (Indiranagar, Baijipura) and Siddiqui Chaus Khaled Chaus (Baijipura). Both of them came to the police station after Sartaj. They forcefully entered the cabin and abused API Anil Magare and PSI Ananta Tagade. Later, the complainants clased with each other violently. A case has been registered against three accused based on the complaint lodged by Police Naik Sunil Jadhav.