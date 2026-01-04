Complaint by Danve: Dean Dr Sukre allegedly threatened Uddhav Sena candidate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Uddhav Sena leader Ambadas Danve on Sunday alleged that Dr Shivaji Sukre, Dean of the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), threatened an Uddhav Sena candidate contesting the municipal corporation elections over a phone call, pressuring the candidate to withdraw the nomination. Danve has submitted a written complaint in this regard to the State Election Commissioner. Dr Sukre, however, has denied the allegations.

In his complaint, former Leader of Opposition Ambadas Danve stated that Dr Shivaji Sukre called an Uddhav Sena candidate contesting the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation elections and asked, “Why are you opposing the guardian minister? Withdraw your nomination.” Danve said the alleged act amounts to a serious violation of the election code of conduct.

Danve further claimed that Dr Sukre’s appointment as GMCH dean itself is illegal. He pointed out that the Maharashtra Administrative Tribunal has taken cognisance of the matter and directed that the implementation of Sukre’s appointment be stayed until June 22, 2024. Terming the incident a clear breach of the model code of conduct, Danve demanded immediate suspension of Dr Sukre and registration of a case against him for violating election norms. He warned that if no action is taken against Dr Sukre, Uddhav Sena will launch protests against the Election Commission.

Warning of ‘donkey procession’

Speaking to the media on Sunday, Danve warned that if no action is taken against medical dean Shivaji Sukre, a public protest would be held by parading him symbolically on a donkey.

(Dr Shivaji Sukre’s response has been provided by Santosh Hiremat.)