Complete first phase of new water supply scheme within scheduled timeframe

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Principal Secretary of the chief minister’s office, Ashwini Bhide, on Monday reviewed the progress of the new water supply scheme. She instructed the Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) to complete the first phase of the project within the planned timeline. Two months ago, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis had assured that the city would receive an additional 200 MLD of water by the end of December. Accordingly, efforts are underway to bring water from Jayakwadi Dam to the city before the end of December.

On Monday morning in Mumbai, Bhide reviewed the current status of the work from MJP chief engineer Manisha Palande. She inquired about which important works remain pending and when they would be completed. She also questioned why there was a delay when there is no longer a shortage of funds for the project. It was stated that henceforth the chief minister’s office would directly and regularly monitor the progress of the scheme.

The municipal corporation administrator G Sreekanth said that the chief minister has announced that water will reach the city by the end of December. Accordingly, efforts are being made to complete the first phase of the project. Water has to be brought from Jayakwadi Dam to the Nakshatrawadi water treatment plant by the end of December. Distributing water further into the city after that will be the difficult part.

Only 37 days left

According to the scheduled timeline, MJP has only 36 days left to bring an additional 200 MLD of water into the city. In the next month, several tasks must be completed connecting the main water pipeline, finishing work at the Jayakwadi water pumping station, completing minor tasks at the Nakshatrawadi water treatment plant, and arranging electricity supply from the power distribution company. Therefore, it appears unlikely that water will reach the city within the planned deadline.