Complete former CM’s statue work immediately

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Construction work for the statue of former Chief Minister late Vasantrao Naik is underway at Vasantrao Naik Chowk near the Cidco Bus Stand. The work is progressing slowly, and Municipal Corporation administrator G Sreekanth on Thursday directed officials to complete it by September 16.

The statue of Vasantrao Naik currently stands beneath a flyover. Vehicles entering the city from the Jalna side, if unaware of the road, could collide with the statue. Hence, after discussions with community members, it was unanimously decided to shift the statue to a newly beautified spot in the green belt at Cidco.

The administrator instructed that the old statue be removed immediately and the road cleared. Officials explained that water pipeline work is currently underway at the site, and once it is completed, the statue will be removed. Administrator Sreekanth further instructed that the new statue installation work must be completed by September 16.