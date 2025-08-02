Complete water shutdown observed in city

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A shutdown was carried out at 11 am on Saturday to connect the new water treatment plant at Pharola. As a result, not a single drop of water could be brought in from Jayakwadi throughout the day. All overhead water tanks remained completely dry. During the shutdown, the municipal corporation’s water supply section began repair works and it continued late into the night, said the executive engineer (water supply) Kiran Dhande. No residential area in the city received water throughout the day.

The Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) started connecting a 900 mm diameter pipeline to the new treatment plant at Pharola. This work was completed by 5 pm. Work related to MSEDCL (electricity supply) and the electricity section also continued till the evening. During the daylong shutdown, the municipal corporation also sealed leakages at several locations. Notably, a leakage in a 700 mm diameter pipeline at Nakshatrawadi was sealed. At Dhorkhin, leakage repair work on a 1200 mm diameter pipeline was completed. Similarly, a leakage in a 750 mm pipeline at the railway station was sealed.

Water supply to the city is expected to resume late at night, starting with the refilling of water tanks. The areas that did not receive water on Friday will be given priority for water supply on Sunday. Efforts will be made to supply water on Saturday to areas that were originally scheduled to receive water on that day. If this is not possible, they will receive water on Monday.

On Friday, from 2.30 pm to 6 pm, the entire city's water supply was halted. Citizens were already facing a water shortage due to this. With the additional shutdown on Saturday, the water supply has become even more disrupted.