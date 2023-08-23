Complex TEVAR surgery performed at Ciigma

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A very complest minimally invasive Thoracic Endovascular Aneurysm repar (TEVAR) surbery was performed on a 75-year-old male patients at Care Ciigma Hosipital recently.

CT scan Test showed a large balloon dilatation (called as Aneurysm) in the Thoracic Aorta, which is the largest blood vessel in the Human body carrying blood from the Heart and supplying to the whole body.

The patient had severe chest pain and Multiple episodes of Hemoptysis (Blood in

sputum while Coughing). Renowned EndoVascular Surgeon Dr Pranav Wanjari advised him for the TEVAR surgery. The patient was admitted in Care Ciigma Hospital and undergone the surgery.

Under the guidance of managing director Dr Unmesh Takalkar Dr Wanjari assisted by anesthetist Dr Pramod Apsingekar (Anesthetist) and others performed the surgery. Although it was a major surgery, the patient got discharged within 48 hours.