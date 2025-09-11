Computer equipment stolen from company; employee booked

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A company employee has been booked for stealing computer equipment worth Rs 25,000 from Endurance Technology Pvt. Ltd., B-2, MIDC, Waluj. The theft took place on August 16, between 3.30 pm and 6 pm.

The case was registered against Yogesh Chavan, Bajajnagar near Trimurti High School, Waluj) based on a complaint by Santosh Bhavre (42, Cidco Sangharshnagar, Waluj). CCTV footage showed Chavan stealing hard disks, memory, and other materials from four computers and placing them in a bag during work hours. Waluj MIDC police registered a case in the matter.