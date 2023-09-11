Computer set missing from civic school in Bhadkal Gate

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a surprising development, it has come to notice that the computer set provided by the MP Imtiaz Jaleel from his discretionary funds to the municipal corporation school in Bhadkal Gate has been reported as missing. Meanwhile, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has served show cause notice to the retired headmaster. Besides, an order has been released to stop his pension benefits, said the administrator G Sreekant.

It is learnt that HM Rafiq Shaikh has retired recently, but he has neither handed over the charge to anybody nor has given the keys of the school. The officials came to know that few educational materials including a computer were missing from the school. On learning about it, the civic chief took serious cognizance and formed a squad led by deputy commissioner Nanda Gaikwad. The squad visited the school and sealed the HM’s office and the room where the educational materials are stored. The squad also submitted the action-taken report to the civic chief.

When the civic chief was questioned during the press conference on Monday, he told the deputy commissioner to explain. Hence she clarified that the administration has served notice to the retired headmaster in this regard.