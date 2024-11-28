Concepts of Law & Lawyers mentioned in Shakespeare's plays still refered

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: “Famous playwright Shakespeare wrote many plays in his 52-year life. Two-thirds of them mention 'law and lawyers'. Many of the issues that are followed in the judicial process today were presented by Shakespeare in his plays 500 years ago. The concepts are also precisely applicable in today's modern era. The Supreme Court (SC) still refers dialogues, scenes and concepts from many of Shakespeare's plays,” said Sanjeev Deshpande, the noted veteran lawyer.

He was speaking in a lecture series on ‘Shakespeare’s Thoughts on Law and Lawyers’ organised by the Aurangabad Bench Lawyers Association on Thursday.

Adv Sanjeev Deshpande said that Shakespeare presented the points of ‘contract, its terms, punishment for breach of terms’ through the play ‘Merchant of Venice.’ He said that the dialogues in this play were mentioned by the SC in the Manoj Kumar Soni case.

“Through the plot of the play ‘Measure for Measure’ the message of ‘keeping people under control through law’ was conveyed by mentioning many points such as the death penalty for impregnating one’s lover without marriage, the use of law for violation of personal privacy by mentioning mercy petition, giving death penalty for petty crimes. Should mercy be shown to the accused,” he said.

Adv Deshpande said that through dramas, the playwright demonstrated how law is useful to society. “Through the play 'King John' he first mentioned the 'dying declaration,' which is still used today. In the play 'Julius Caesar', Shakespear mentioned the confession of Brutus, who was responsible for Caesar's murder,” he added.

President of Advocates Association of Bombay High Court at Aurangabad adv Avinash Borulkar, secretary adv Ravindra Gore, vice presidents Shrikant Kawde and Shilpa Awachar were seated on the dais. Vishweshar Pathade conducted the proceedings of the programme while Umesh Gite proposed a vote of thanks.

Box

He said that when tyranny reigns supreme, lawyers are the last hope for the common man, as per the play Henry VI.