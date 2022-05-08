Concepts of sci & tech should be available in the mother tongue

Aurangabad, May 8:

“What is the benefit of Mars and Chandrayaan missions for a poor country like ours? Such a question is presented mostly. However, through all the missions, technological innovations are being used in almost all areas of the country. The technological advancement in all the areas is a by-product of space missions. The common man will be able to understand innovative concepts of science and technology if they are available in the mother tongue,” said Dr Arvind Ranade, a veteran scientist from Vidnyan Prasar Sanstha.

He was speaking at the valedictory ceremony of the two-day 11th State Level Astronomers Convention held on Sunday. Vice-Chancellor of MGM University Vilas Sapkal presided over the ceremony while astronomers D K Soman and Hemant Mone, director of APJ Abdul Kalam Space Research Center Shrinivas Aundhkar were also seated on the dais.

Dr Ranade said that while exploring the many mysterious phenomena in the universe, astronomers invent advanced technology and innovative research based on the basic concepts of all branches of science.

“The real secrets of the amazing progress that is being made in various fields are the space research missions. The real benefits of this knowledge are crucial for the fundamental progress in many areas, including industry, telecommunications, petroleum, energy and state-of-the-art medical equipment”, he said.

He also said that interest in science should be developed from school age.