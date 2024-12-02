Conductor assaulted at bus stand

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Two men assaulted a bus conductor at the Central Bus Stand on Sunday around 1.30 pm.

The conductor named Gokul Dongre, informed them that the bus was full and suggested they board a nearby Satana-Malegaon bus. The accused have been identified as Rajendra Pawar and Sanjay Bodkhe. Both questioned him, saying, "Is this your father's bus?" They then assaulted Dongre and entered the driver’s cabin to take the bus key. Dongre lodged a complaint at Kranti Chowk Police Station. PSI Ramesh Kande is investigating the case.