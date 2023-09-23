Confident and secure in the new Bharat

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Growing up, when we travelled outside of our country we knew we stuck out like a sore thumb. We were always conscious of our presence and would make every possible attempt to not use our accent and imitate the American or the British accent. We all knew of students who had gone abroad to study and returned home with a different accent, just because it was perceived to be superior. When we began to work, the Indian salwar kameez was quickly replaced with a crisp shirt and trousers, not because they were comfortable but because they were respected. We easily let go of our needs to feel accepted and validated by others.

It has all changed now or is changing. I am not sure what the political scenario is or how the countrymen are receiving the changes, but I have started to feel very safe and confident to be an Indian. I feel respected and I feel sure. Even if I factor in my age and the maturity that comes with it, I am delighted to see my children flourish in this new-found confidence of being an Indian. Our children will surely walk out into the world feeling nothing less than their brilliant selves. We have our present Prime Minister and the government to thank for it. I was thrilled to read the news that our fellows in the navy can now wear their traditional attire at leisure times too. I was ecstatic to see our prime minister deliver a speech in Hindi in front of the world leaders. This stand will set the correct tone for our children. I feel grateful for these changes.

Recently, we saw ‘the great Indian musical’ at the Nita Ambani Convention Centre with the kids. I had goosebumps all over my skin for the entire duration of the show. Feroz Abbas Khan has beautifully curated the show to showcase our culture, our history, setting the stage not only to showcase the gorgeous art forms of our nation but also as a reminder of the essence of our democracy and spirituality. Live simply, accept everyone and that we are who we are because of the diverse cultures and faiths that find their home in our soil.

As a mother of these two future leaders, I am overjoyed by the opportunities being offered to my children to be proud of their country. There is no better gift we can give our kids than the sense of grounding and belonging. That has always been important to me. I started my journey with the Maha Marathon in 2016 to give the young in our city an event they could be proud of, so they realise their own city and land has the potential to be great.

You may have read my column about having travelled abroad and returning home with the realisation that India has so much more to offer in terms of designers, fabulous food, sites to explore and more. All this, if only we could all believe, ‘we were great, we are brilliant and we will always be awesome.’