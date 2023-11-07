Confusion mars over permissible height of buildings near airport

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The confusion has prevailed amongst the old and new property-holders since the Airport Authority of India (AAI) declared that it is mandatory to obtain their no-objection-certificate (NoC) from them while applying for the building permission from the

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC), a few days ago.

The AAI has demarcated the Red Zone and Green Zone around the Chikalthana Airport. The citizens staying in the radius of 27 square kilometres (sq kms) area of the airport will have to seek NoC from the airport authority before starting new construction. However, nobody is speaking on the existing heighted buildings in the periphery.

It is feared that the number of property-holders seeking building permission from CSMC may decline due to the compulsion of AAI. Adding to the woes, nobody is aware of the height of buildings which will be permissible in these two zones.

It is reported that the constructions in the prescribed zone of the airport were done with the permission of the AAI.

Four days ago, a joint meeting between the CSMC and AAI officials was held at the Smart City headquarters. The closed door meeting held a lengthy discussion on the NoC from AAI. It was decided that the property-holder seeking building permission from CSMC will have to first submit the application with AAI for NoC. The online process will be done within a month. Later on, the property-holder will have to enclose the NoC and apply for the building permission.

Meanwhile, the architects are also in two minds as they are also not aware of the technical details and permissible height of buildings in Green Zone and Red Zone. The builders feared that the confusion should be cleared soon or else it will stall the construction of housing societies.

It is observed that the CSMC and the AAI are not saying any word on the existing high rise buildings existing in the periphery of the airport. The Sukhana River which is close to the airport is filled up with the filth attracting birds to find their feed. The leftovers thrown by the shopkeepers selling meat also attract flock of birds. Many times, these birds create obstruction in the operation of the planes or pose inconvenience to the pilots due to hitting on the screen, it is learnt.

AAI to set the height of buildings?

The municipal commissioner G Sreekanth

said, “The norms of the airports in Mumbai and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar cities are equal. The high rise buildings in Mumbai also sans permission. The permissible height of the building to be constructed in the periphery of the airport will be fixed by the AAI. We do not have any objection to it. They also discussed different issues. Hence we will be undertaking measures to clean Sukhana River basin; close down the meat selling shops in the vicinity of the airport etc.”

Seeking NoC is an easy online process

According to the Director of Chikalthana Airport, Sharad Yewale and the Assistant General Manager (Air Traffic Control) Vinayak

Katke,“ The process of obtaining NoC from AAI

is not a new one. It has existed for the past many years. AAI has not introduced it today. It is the international level norms prescribed for the airports and we all have to abide by it.

Previously, the radius of the Red Zone was 54 sq kms and it has been reduced to half (27 sq kms) as of today. The construction in the Red Zone has to be made as per the prescribed limit only. Hereafter, the property-holder will have to apply for the NoC on AAI website. It is free of cost. The property-holder will have to complete the measurement of construction Above Mean Sea Level (AMSL) through a registered agency or through AAI on payment of fixed charges.”