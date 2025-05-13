Confusion over development plan: No maps or gazette released yet

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The city’s recently approved development plan has sparked confusion as citizens remain unable to access the updated maps or Gazette. Despite the municipal corporation receiving notes regarding the changes, neither the maps nor the official Gazette have been made available to the public.

The development plan, published after 33 years, includes over 400 amendments, such as changes to reservations and zones. Without the updated maps, residents are left unable to comprehend the specifics of these changes, including alterations to survey numbers, plot numbers, or CTEC numbers. Many people have been visiting the municipal corporation’s town planning department daily, seeking information about the availability of the maps. Sources suggest that the development plan has yet to be published in the official Gazette. Once it is published, citizens will have one month to file objections or suggestions. The Town Planning Directorate of the state government will then conduct hearings to address the objections.