Congress agitates to condemn attack on CJI

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In protest against the attack on the Supreme Court’s Chief Justice of India (CJI), the City and District Congress Committees organised a “Jode Maro” (shoe-beating) protest on Tuesday in front of Gandhi Bhavan at Shahgunj. The protest targeted a photo of ‘mentally unstable’ lawyer Rakesh Kishor Tiwari, the accused in the incident. The agitation was led by State Spokesperson Hanumant Pawar, MP Dr Kalyan Kale, District President Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, and City President Shaikh Yusuf, the protest saw the burning of the accused's image as a symbolic act of condemnation.

During the protest, the crowd raised powerful slogans. Hanumant Pawar remarked, “This is not just a warning bell, it is a direct attack on the Constitution, social justice, and equality. The venom of upper-caste mentality still flows through the veins of this country.”

MP Kale added, “Those spreading hatred against Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and the Constitution are dangerous to both the nation and its democracy. The very people who gave direction to this country are now being targetted with hatred.”

City President Shaikh Yusuf fiercely condemned the accused, saying, “He is not Rakesh Kishore, he is Rakshas (demonic) Kishore.”

Also present were State General Secretary Prof. Dr Mohan Deshmukh, Dr Zafar Ahmed Khan, Namdeo Pawar, Syed Akram, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Dr Arun Shirsat, Anis Patel, Joseph Fernandes, and other party leaders and workers who strongly denounced the attack.