Congress allege BJP of playing revenge politics

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Referring to the National Herald case, the national spokesperson of the Indian National Congress, Dr Anshul Avijit, today claimed that the BJP is playing revenge politics. It is on a spree to file cases against its political rivals. This move intends to divert the Indians' attention from the core issues relating to farmers, growing unemployment, spikes in fuel prices, etc.

While addressing a press conference in the city on Tuesday afternoon, Dr Anshul said, “ The National Herald was the beacon of freedom fighters. It represented the struggles of the freedom movement, which the BJP has forgotten. The then-ruling Congress had just sanctioned a loan to help the company run a newspaper free from its debts. The Modi-led government, through central agencies, has arbitrarily seized the assets of the newspaper out of vindictiveness and malicious political intent against its senior leaders. The cases registered by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) against Congress leader Sonia Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, and other senior leaders are false. The central government has blatantly misused its power. Henceforth, the National Herald case is merely a planned attempt to mislead Indians and engage them in a diverted issue,” alleged the national spokesperson.

Congress MP (Jalna) Dr Kalyan Kale, city president Shaikh Yusuf, former minister Anil Patel, former MLA Namdeo Pawar, Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and many other office-bearers and activists were present on the occasion.