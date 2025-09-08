Congress appoints incharges for 6 Assembly constituencies

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 8, 2025 22:55 IST2025-09-08T22:55:03+5:302025-09-08T22:55:03+5:30

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) appointed incharges for the six different Assembly Constituencies of the city and ...

Congress appoints incharges for 6 Assembly constituencies | Congress appoints incharges for 6 Assembly constituencies

Congress appoints incharges for 6 Assembly constituencies

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) appointed incharges for the six different Assembly Constituencies of the city and rural areas of the district.

The constituency-wise name of incharge is as follows: Sillod-104 (Dr Zafar Khan, general secretary), Kannad-105 (Namdeorao Pawar), Phulambri-106 (Mohammed Israr), Paithan-110 (Satyendra Bhusari (Chikhli), Ganganpur-111 (Vishwas Shinde, Dharashiv) and Vaijapur-112 (Gunwant Holkar, Nashik).

Senior vice president of the party Adv Ganesh Patil issued the appointment letter of the incharges with the orders of MPCC president Harshvardhan Sapkal.

Open in app