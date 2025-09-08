Congress appoints incharges for 6 Assembly constituencies
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: September 8, 2025 22:55 IST2025-09-08T22:55:03+5:302025-09-08T22:55:03+5:30
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) appointed incharges for the six different Assembly Constituencies of the city and rural areas of the district.
The constituency-wise name of incharge is as follows: Sillod-104 (Dr Zafar Khan, general secretary), Kannad-105 (Namdeorao Pawar), Phulambri-106 (Mohammed Israr), Paithan-110 (Satyendra Bhusari (Chikhli), Ganganpur-111 (Vishwas Shinde, Dharashiv) and Vaijapur-112 (Gunwant Holkar, Nashik).
Senior vice president of the party Adv Ganesh Patil issued the appointment letter of the incharges with the orders of MPCC president Harshvardhan Sapkal.