Congress celebrates Constitution Day

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On Wednesday, the city-district Congress celebrated Constitution Day with enthusiasm, expressing commitment to constitutional values. The programme highlighted the importance of the Constitution in nation-building, the foundation of democracy, and its role in the progress of independent India.

The event began with a collective reading of the Preamble of the Indian Constitution. “The Congress party has always been committed to protecting these values,” stated the city president.

The programme was attended by office-bearers and workers including Ibrahim Pathan, Cantonment bloc president Umakant Khotkar, city president and organiser of the scheduled caste department Yogesh Thorat, organisation general secretary Engr. Vishal Banswal, Dr. Nilesh Ambewadikar, Mohammad Zakir, and Mayur Gaikwad.