Congress condemns terrorist attack in Kashmir

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City and District Congress Committee today paid homage to tourists who died in the terrorist attack at Pahalgam (in Kashmir) at Gandhi Bhavan. The party demanded the resignation of the union Home Minister Amit Shah over the incident.

Under the leadership of City President Shaikh Yusuf, the party office-bearers, activists and workers, including Bhaskar Ghaywat, Vinod Tambe, Iqbal Singh Gill, Umakant Khotkar, Anis Patel, Baban Didore, Mahendra Ramandwal, Dr Pawan Dongre, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Vishal Banswal, Diksha Pawar, Anita Bhandari, Chandraprabha Khandare, Usha Khandagale, Zakiya Begum, Samina Shaikh and many others

were present on the occasion.