Congress conducts interviews from municipal council aspirants

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The interviews of Congress Party’s aspiring candidates for the upcoming municipal council and nagar panchayat elections across the district were held on Sunday at Gandhi Bhavan. The process began at 10 am and continued throughout the day. The interviews were conducted under the guidance of Congress senior state vice president MP Dr Kalyan Kale, district in-charge and state vice president Tukaram Renge, state vice president Anil Patel, district president Kiran Patil Dongavkar, state office-bearers Dr Mohan Deshmukh, Kamal Farooqui, Namdevrao Pawar, Vishwas Shinde, Dr Zafar Khan, Satyendra Bhusari, Mohammed Israr, city president Yusuf Shaikh, Ravi Kale, Syed Akram, Ashok Dolas, Sandeep Davale, Lahuji Shewale, Sartaj Pathan, Anis Patel, Abhishek Shinde, Vishwas Autade, Atish Pitale, Santosh Shejul, Suryakant Garad, Anil Nalawade, Santosh Mete, Manoj Shejul, Bhaskar Ghaywat, Vinod Tambe, Sarjerao Chavan, Rahul Sant, and others.

During the interviews, several new aspirants also joined the Congress Party, boosting its local ranks ahead of the elections.

Aspirants from seven tehsils

Large numbers of candidates from seven tehsils appeared for interviews, reflecting the party’s growing internal competition for tickets.

Phulambri Nagar Panchayat: President’s post reserved for the Open (General) category. There are a total 17 prabhags. A total of 30 candidates appeared for interviews.

Sillod Municipal Council: President’s post reserved for Open category. There are 14 prabhags. Very few candidates attended the interviews.

Paithan Municipal Council: President’s post reserved for the Open Women category. There are 12 prabhags and 24 corporators will be elected. A total of 59 candidates appeared for interviews.

Vaijapur Municipal Council: President’s post reserved for OBC (male) category. There are 12 prabhags and 24 corporators will be elected. A total of 40 candidates appeared for interviews.

Kannad Municipal Council: President’s post reserved for the Open Women category. There are 12 prabhags and 24 corporators will be elected. A total of 45 candidates appeared for interviews.

Gangapur Municipal Council: President’s post reserved for the Open (Male) category. There are 10 prabhags and 20 corporators will be elected. A total of 60 candidates appeared for interviews.

Khuldabad Municipal Council: President’s post reserved for the Open category. There are 10 prabhags and 20 corporators will be elected. A total of 50 candidates appeared for interviews.