Congress decides to contest M’wada Graduate Constituency polls

Mahesh Deshmukh appointed as coordinator

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Congress decided to contest the upcoming Marathwada Graduate Constituency elections. To speed up preparations in this regard, a review meeting of the district president, the city district president, the State office-bearers and key leaders of Congress in Marathwada was held at a hotel on Thursday.

The meeting was held under the planning of district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and city district president Shaikh Yusuf and in the presence of observer and former minister Anis Ahmed, MP Dr Kalyan Kale.

The issues of election strategy, voter registration campaign, communication with graduates, strengthening the organisation and increasing the party's grip at the booth level were discussed in the meeting. Mahesh Deshmukh was appointed as coordinator.

A campaign will be undertaken to convey the thoughts and development vision of the Congress party by directly communicating with the educated voters. Preliminary discussions were also held about potential candidates in the meeting. It was decided to hold constituency-wise review meetings in the next few weeks.

Party observers Anis Ahmed, Anil Patel, M M Shaikh, Kamal Farooqui, Vilas Autade, State General Secretary Dr Mohan Deshmukh, Tukaram Renge Patil, Rajendra Rakh, Sandeep Davale Patil, Ashok Dolas, Ravindra Kale, Syed Akram, Rajabhau Deshmukh and others were present at this time.