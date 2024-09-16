Congress demand case registration against CM Shinde, Fadnavis & Rane for spreading false news

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: City District Congress Committee demanded the registration of a police case against Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnaivs, Nitesh Rane and others for intentionally spreading false news and creating a communal difference.

A Congress delegation submitted a memorandum to police inspector of City Chowk Police Station, stating that Eknath Shinde, Devendra Fadnavis and Nitesh Rane spread false news about Karnataka Government through their social media accounts to disturb peace.

The delegation members said that a TV channel verified the news through fact-checking and found the news false the persons who are holding important posts.

City District Congress Committee Shaikh Yusuf, Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary Dr Jitendra Dehade, Anis Patel, Dr Arun Shirsath, Athar Shaikh, Masroor Sohel Khan, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar and others were present.