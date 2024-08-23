Congress demands six assembly seats in district

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Against the upcoming Assembly elections, former Chief Minister Prithviraj Chavan is conducting organisational reviews for Congress in each district. On Friday, the MP Dr. Kalyan Kale underlined that a demand has been made to allocate six seats to Congress in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district.

The Assembly elections are likely to take place in October-November, this year. The BJP’s organisational meetings within the Mahayuti alliance have already begun, and Shinde's Sena is also preparing. The Thackeray group is holding rallies and meetings. On Thursday, Chavan toured the Jalna and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar districts.

In reply to a question, Kale said that during the review meeting we presented the party's position in both districts to former CM Chavan. During the Congress-NCP alliance, the Congress held four Assembly constituencies: Phulambri, Sillod, Aurangabad (East), and Aurangabad (West). There are nine assembly constituencies in the district, therefore, we demanded six, out of them. The final decision on which constituencies will be allocated to Congress and who can potentially win will be discussed during seat-sharing talks within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) after the report is submitted to the party. Chavan will conduct reviews across the state, and then submit the report which will include information on the strength of Congress and its allied parties.