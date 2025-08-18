Congress demands strict action in ‘mob lynching’ case

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (Minority Department) General Secretary, Engineer Iftekhar Shaikh, through a memorandum, has demanded strict action against those involved in the mob lynching of youth Suleman Rahim Khan Pathan (21), which took place on August 11, 2025, at Chhota Betawat village in Jamner taluka of Jalgaon district.

According to reports, Suleman was confronted by a group of individuals while speaking to a girl in a café. He was dragged onto the street, brutally assaulted, and later dumped in front of his house. His mother and sister were also beaten during the attack. Due to the severe injuries inflicted on his vital organs, Suleman succumbed to death.

The incident was a case of mob lynching driven by religious hatred, which has created an atmosphere of fear and insecurity among the minority community. Though police have arrested eight accused in connection with the case, the Congress alleged that this action is inadequate. It stressed that a deeper investigation into the organised crime and political pressure behind the incident is necessary, stated the memorandum submitted to the divisional commissioner on Monday.

The delegation comprises Congress city president Shaikh Yusuf, Ibrahim Pathan, Shaikh Athar, Mohsin, Syed Nadeem Saudagar, Engr. Mohsin, Muzaffar Khan Pathan, Shaikh Shafiq, Youth Congress general secretary Sajid Qureshi, Marathwada vice-president (Minority Department) Mohammad Zakir, Aamer Rafiq Khan, Salman Khan, and others were part of the delegation.