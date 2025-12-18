Congress holds lollipop protest in front of district collector’s office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

On the occasion of World Minority Rights Day on Thursday, the Congress minority department organised a lollipop distribution protest in front of the District Collector’s office against the Central and State governments, condemning the shutdown of various schemes for minority communities.

The protestors alleged that scholarships for students have been stopped and many ongoing development schemes for minority communities have been discontinued. They also complained that funds from the Maulana Azad Minorities Financial Development Corporation have not yet been distributed.

Those who participated in the protest were district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar, city president Shaikh Yusuf, national secretary of the All India Youth Congress’s minority department Naser Nazir Khan, state vice president Ibrahim Pathan, Jagannath Kale, city president (minority) Moin Inamdar and others including Mahendra Ramandwal, Shaikh Iftekhar, Akhef Rizvi, Moin Qureshi, Mohsin Khan, Dr. Sahil Hashmi, Anita Bhandare, Aruna Landge, Shakuntala Sable, Asmat Khan, Sanjay Dharmarakshak, Mohsin Ahmed Khan, Syed Faraz, Abedi Mohsin, Shaikh Syed, Zakir Shafique Shah, and others.