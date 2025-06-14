Congress is rejuvenating its strength for civic elections: MP Kalyan Kale

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress party is gearing up for the upcoming local self-government elections. As of now, the party is preparing to contest independently. “Whatever is decided regarding the Maha Vikas Aghadi will happen in due course, but at present, the party's official stance is to prepare on its own strength,” said MP (Jalna) and District Congress Committee President Dr. Kalyan Kale.

He added that all tehsil-level presidents have been instructed to begin preparations for the elections, and they are actively working accordingly.