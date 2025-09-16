Congress launches anti-vote theft signature campaign

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Following instructions from the All India Congress Committee and under the guidance of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee President Harshwardhan Sapkal, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar City District Congress Committee organised an ‘Anti-Vote Theft Signature Campaign’ at the city Railway Station. The campaign was led by City President Shaikh Yusuf and received a massive response from the general public.

The event saw the presence of several senior party office-bearers, including Dr Zafar Khan, Dr Sartaj Pathan, Ashok Dolas, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Iqbal Singh Gill, Umakant Khotkar, Jayprakash Narnavare, Shaikh Kaiser Baba, Anees Patel, Mahendra Ramandwal, Sahebrao Bankar, Engr Iftekhar Shaikh, Shaikh Athar, Engr. Vishal Banswal, Amer Abdul Salim, Gaurav Jaiswal, Dr Nilesh Ambewadikar, Engr. Mohsin Khan, Sanjay Dharmrakshak, and Shaikh Mohsin. In addition, a large number of Congress office-bearers and party workers actively participated in the campaign.