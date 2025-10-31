Congress pays tribute to Indira Gandhi and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The City and District Congress Committees paid tributes to former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi on her death anniversary and to former Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary on Friday.

The programme was held at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahganj, under the leadership of District Congress president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf.

Speaking on the occasion, party leaders recalled that Indira Gandhi was one of the strongest, most decisive, and inspiring leaders in Indian history, who worked tirelessly to make India self-reliant and powerful. Similarly, tributes were paid to the life-sized statue of Sardar Patel at Shahganj. The leaders stated that it is because of Patel’s strong willpower and determination that we see a united India today. His life teaches us patriotism, leadership, and loyalty.

Among those present on the occasion were Gangapur tehsil president Suryakant Garad, organisation general secretary Engr. Vishal Banswal, Rahul Sawant, Jagannath Kale, Anis Patel, Khuldabad tehsil president Anil Nalawade, Sahebrao Bankar, Yogesh Thorat, Shaikh Kaisar Baba, Salim Patel, Salim Khan, Kalyan Chavan, Shaikh Fayyazoddin, Shafiq Shah, and several other Congress members and office-bearers.