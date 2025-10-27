Congress pays tribute to Phaltan’s deceased lady doctor

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Congress party paid homage to departed soul, a female medical officer at the sub-district hospital in Phaltan (Satara district), by holding candlelight vigils at Paithan Gate and Roshan Gate on Monday evening. The National Students’ union of India (NSUI) also organised a similar candlelight tribute in front of the district collector’s office.

The agitators expressed anger over the tragic incident at Paithan Gate. They claimed the entire society has been shaken by this incident and raises serious questions about the safety of women officers in the medical field.

Congress leaders participating in the tribute include general secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress, Aamer Abdul Salim, Ibrahim Pathan, Adv. Syed Akram, Deepali Misal, Shaikh Athar, Sagar Nagare, Vishwas Autade, Moin Qureshi, Muzaffar Khan, Idris Nawab, Gaurav Jaiswal, Dr. Pawan Dongre, Abdullah Shakeel, Dr. Shadab Shaikh and Akef Rizvi.

The participants demanded strict punishment for the accused and urged the state government to appoint a full-time home minister to ensure law and order.

Tribute at Roshan Gate

A similar candlelight tribute was organised at Roshan Gate demanding that the case against the accused be tried in a fast-track court to ensure justice for the victim.

The event was participated by secretary of the Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress Mohsin Khan, former MLA Sanjay Wakchaure, Ibrahim Pathan, Adv. Syed Akram, Dr. Sartaj Pathan, Naveed Shaikh, Engineer Iftekhar, Irfan Ibrahim Pathan, Imran Pathan, Imran Shaikh, Rais Shaikh, Salman Khan and others.

NSUI Protest

Meanwhile, the NSUI held a protest outside the district collector’s office, demanding justice for the departed soul. A memorandum was later submitted to the district collector.

The protest was participated by city president Abhishek Shinde, state vice-president Dr. Shadab Abdul Rahman. Sumedh Gaikwad, Ayan Patel, Srujan Gawande, Nazim Khan, Ajaz Shaikh and others.