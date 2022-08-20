Congress recalls ideals, contribution of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

The Aurangabad City District Congress Committee (ACDCC) today paid floral tributes to the former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi, by garlanding his life-size statue, near Divisional Commissionerate, at Delhi Gate, to commemorate his 77th birth anniversary. The day, August 20, is also celebrated as Sadbhavana Diwas in India.

The district president Kalyan Kale, city president Shaikh Yusuf, Anil Patel, Seva Dal’s Vilas Autade, Pawan Dongre, Anis Patel, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Kiran Patil, Akhef Rizvi, Kaiser Baba, Shaikh Athar, Gulab Patel, Deepali Misal, Ravi Lokhande, Liyaqat Pathan, Muzaffar Pathan, Vaishali Tayade, Manju Lokhande, Harcharan Singh Gulati, Sanjay Dharmarakshak and many other office-bearers and activists were present to pay tributes on the occasion.

Congress’ Employment Cell also pays tribute

The party’s Employment and Self-Employment Committee (ESEC) president Yogesh Masalage Patil garlanded the statue at Delhi Gate to pay the tributes. Secretary of Congress’ State Womens’ Cell Saroj Masalage Patil, General Secretary (ESEC) Prakash Waghmare, Praveen Kedare, Ranganath Khedekar, Pramod Sadashive, Kishore Lakkas, Shantilal Pawar, Rekha Raut, Sanjeevani Ghorpade, Razak Shaikh, Pratap Lohiya and others were also present to offer tribute on the occasion.