Congress receives 108 applications in 5 days

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For the municipal corporation elections, the Congress party has received 108 applications within five days, and 20 November is the last date for submitting applications.

As per the instructions of Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president Harshvardhan Sapkal, the Congress is accepting applications from aspiring candidates through the City District Congress Committee under the leadership of city president Shaikh Yusuf.

A large number of aspirants from various wards and from all sections of society have been visiting the party office, Gandhi Bhavan, to collect application forms, said organisation general secretary Vishal Banswal.

Shaikh Yusuf has appealed that interested candidates should submit their applications by November 20 along with the party fee ₹5,000 for men and ₹2,500 for reserved categories (SC, ST, and women) at Gandhi Bhavan, daily from 3 pm to 5 pm.