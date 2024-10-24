Congress shortlists seven candidates from Marathwada

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The Central Election Committee of All India Congress Committee (AICC) today released its first list of 48 candidates to contest from different constituencies in Maharashtra.

The list includes the names of seven candidates from Marathwada. The names of selected candidates and their constituencies (in bracket) are Madhavrao Patil from Hadgaon, Tirupati Kondekar (Bhokar), Minal Patil - Khatgaonkar (Naigaon), Suresh Warpudkar (Pathri), Vilas Autade (Phulambri), Dhiraj Deshmukh (Latur-Rural) and Amit Deshmukh (Latur City).

The other popular names of the candidates contesting from other constituencies are former minister Aref Naseem Khan (Chandivali), former CM Prithviraj Chavan (Karad South) and Vishwajeet Kadam (Palus-Kadegaon) stated the list duly signed by AICC General Secretary K C Venugopal.