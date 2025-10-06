Congress slams govt, demands immediate relief for rain-hit farmers

Congress leaders slammed the state government for neglecting farmers affected by recent heavy rains, accusing authorities of delaying relief and prioritizing election-time announcements over real distress. The day saw sharp political criticism and protests demanding immediate aid for those hit hardest.

Shinde accuses government of ignoring real-time farmer distress

Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Pawar faction) MLA Shashikant Shinde criticized the state government for announcing relief packages only during elections while overlooking genuine farmer suffering. Speaking before leaving for the Aakrosh Morcha at Bhokardan, Shinde said crop damage assessments (panchnamas) are still pending and no aid was declared during union Home Minister Amit Shah’s Shirdi visit. He alleged that officials rigidly follow rulebook surveys while the ruling party promises assistance beyond official criteria. Shinde also accused CM Devendra Fadnavis of undermining DCM Eknath Shinde’s welfare schemes and criticized DCM Ajit Pawar for remaining silent on the three-phase FRP for sugarcane. He condemned the shoe-throwing incident at CJI D.Y. Chandrachud as “highly deplorable.” Leaders present included district president Pandurang Tangade, Khwaja Sharafuddin, and other party officials.

Massive farmer protest in city

In a parallel demonstration, the city district Congress committee staged a large-scale protest in front of the district collector’s office demanding urgent relief for rain-hit farmers recently. The protest, led by district president Kiran Dongaonkar and city district president Shikh Yusuf, included MLA Dr. Kalyan Kale and other local leaders. Farmers reported extensive crop damage disrupting their livelihoods. Protesters demanded immediate completion of crop damage assessments, financial aid, compensation for damaged equipment, support for losses of dead livestock, and a minimum assistance of Rs 50,000 per farmer.