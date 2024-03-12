Congress strives for welfare of all sections; strata of society: Alka Lamba

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The president of All India Mahila Congress, Alka Lamba, today underlined that the BJP-led Central Government has failed to employ lakhs of youth; the welfare of farmers, control prices of essential commodities and prevent growing crime against women. These issues were not beyond a political ‘jumlas’ for them.

Referring to the delay in giving 33 percent reservation share to women by the BJP-led Central Government, Alka Lamba said, “ In the coming Lok Sabha (LS) polls in Maharashtra (for 48 seats), Congress will be contesting on 20 seats (as per the seat sharing), out of which, at least 5 will be female candidates. We will also be promoting OBC women leadership. The five states including Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh and Orissa, will be witnessing LS as well as Legislative Assembly polls in 2024. Hence the Congress-led INDIA alliance assures of implementing the 33 per cent women reservation; conducting caste-based census; guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) to farmers through passing an Act and also going for recruitment in jobs depending upon the population percentage of each community, scrap contractual appointments of Agniveers, etc.”

District Congress president Dr. Kalyan Kale, City Congress president Shaikh Yusuf, Maharashtra Pradesh Mahila Congress president Sandhya Sawalakhe, Incharge of Maharashtra Vidya Patil, City President (women's wing) Deepali Misal, and many other local office-bearers were present at the press conference held after addressing women's meet at Gandhi Bhavan in Shahgunj in the morning.

Lamba mentioned that the party’s iconic leader MP Rahul Gandhi believes in coming on the roads and interacting with people, this is the reason why after the success of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra (of 6713 km) was launched.

“ The yatra has entered into Maharashtra from Gujarat. Our leader Rahul Gandhi will be addressing a public meeting in Dhule on March 13. He will be announcing a 5-point programme for the welfare and empowerment of women,” said Lamba.

CAA intends to gain political mileage

In reply to a question on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) implementation, Lamba pointed out, “ It is nothing but a tool to divert the attention of people from the core issues and its failures. Why are such issues raised only when the elections are around the corner? BJP got active in playing a polarisation game and dividing the society for its gains. Why they are not talking about more than 20 lakh Indians who had surrendered their citizenships in the last 10 years due to instability in the country and tedious rules and regulations in taxes imposed on the business fraternity.”

Be Patient and Act wisely

“I appeal to the citizens to be patient and act wisely as these 2 - 3 months periods (where the elections are going to be held) will be a testing time for you all. Do not react sharply or get provoked, but act wisely. As any act of yours would help the BJP to encash it and turn into an opportunity for gaining mileage,” stressed Lamba, who had come after addressing ‘Naari Nyay Sammelans’ in 30 cities from 22 states in the last 60 days.

She also said that the existence of the INDIA alliance had panicked the opponents. This is the reason why there was an attack on Shiv Sena and then on NCP and a split in the leadership in Maharashtra.

50 pc counting of VVPAT votes

“We are demanding for counting of 50 percent of VVPAT votes rather than 5 percent. If this is implemented we are hopeful that BJP will secure not more than 40 seats. BJP has plans to make amendments to the Constitution and to do that they (BJP alone) will have to come in absolute majority. Hence they had set the target of 400 seats.”