Congress takes out candle morcha

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: To protest against vote theft through irregularities in the voter list, the City and District Congress Committees this evening organised a powerful ‘Candle March’ and ‘Mashall Morcha’ in the heavy rain under the leadership of district president Kiran Patil Dongaonkar and city president Shaikh Yusuf. The rally was taken out from Mahatma Gandhi’s statue in Shahgunj to Rajiv Gandhi’s statue (near Delhi Gate).

The agitation resounded with slogans like 'Vote Chor, Khurchi Chhod’, ‘BJP Government Murdabad’ etc. They also questioned the Election Commission.

The agitation was participated by former minister Anil Patel, Kamal Farooqui, Prof. Mohan Deshmukh, Adv. Syed Akram, Bhausaheb Jagtap, Ibrahim Pathan, Anis Patel, Umakant Khotkar, Balu Gujjar, Nimesh Patel, Mahendra Ramandwal, Prof. Ramakant Gaikwad, Rahul Sawant, Eng. Vishal Banswal, Dr. Nilesh Ambewadikar and many others.